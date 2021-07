Vitamin D is one of our essential human vitamins. The following brief valuable information about Vitamin D is from our USA National Institutes of Health (NIH). Vitamin D is a nutrient that we all need for good health. Vitamin D helps our body absorb calcium, and is one of our main building blocks for strong bones. Together with calcium, Vitamin D helps protect us from developing osteoporosis, a disease that thins and weakens our bones and makes them more likely to break. Our body needs Vitamin D for other functions too. Our muscles need Vitamin D to help us to move, and our nerves need it to carry messages between our brain and our body. Our immune system also needs Vitamin D to fight off invading bacteria and viruses.