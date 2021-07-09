Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Grady, Miller, Mitchell, Thomas, Tift, Worth by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 10:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Baker; Grady; Miller; Mitchell; Thomas; Tift; Worth SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN GRADY...EAST CENTRAL MILLER...MITCHELL...CENTRAL BAKER...NORTHERN THOMAS...COLQUITT SOUTHWESTERN TIFT AND SOUTHERN WORTH COUNTIES UNTIL 930 PM EDT At 829 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Camilla, moving east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Newton, Moultrie, Pelham, Camilla, Omega, Norman Park, Baconton, Doerun, Ochlocknee, Pavo, Coolidge, Riverside, Schley, Funston, Sale City, Minton, Scooterville, Anderson City, Merrillville and Lester.alerts.weather.gov
