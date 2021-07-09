Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harding, Perkins by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 19:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harding; Perkins A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN HARDING AND NORTHERN PERKINS COUNTIES At 659 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of Ralph, or 16 miles southwest of Hettinger, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lodgepole, White Butte, Shadehill and Shadehill Reservoir. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
