Disgusting moment teenage girl, 13, 'throws a huge block of concrete at a car at a McDonald's drive thru'

By Sam McPhee
 12 days ago

A teenage girl has been caught on camera allegedly throwing a huge block of concrete at a car at the entrance of a McDonald's.

The footage was captured by a dashcam at a Cairns fast food restaurant showing a group of teens blocking the car park.

As the group prevent cars from entering the 13-year-old allegedly throws the slab at the car's bonnet.

A teenage girl has been caught on camera allegedly throwing a huge block of concrete at a car at the entrance of a McDonalds

The video shows the dashcam's car pulling up to the Cairns McDonald's.

Some of the girls walk past the car as it attempts to enter the car park while one appears to be carrying a heavy object.

The girl then allegedly throws the concrete block at the car as it attempts to drive in.

The slab bounces off the bonnet of the car as the car continues to drive into the McDonald's.

As the group prevent cars from entering the 13-year-old allegedly throws the slab at the car's bonnet. The concrete caused damage to the front of the car as a result of the incident

The concrete caused damage to the front of the car as a result of the incident.

Police were called and the 13-year-old was charged with wilful damage.

She will face children's court at a later date.

