Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weld County, CO

Weld County Jail Deputy Arrested for Allegedly Having Relations With Inmate

By Emily Mashak
Posted by 
Retro 102.5
Retro 102.5
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Thursday (July 8), the Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) arrested a detentions deputy who allegedly had sexual relations with an inmate at the Weld County Jail. According to a news release from WCSO, Greeley resident Jason Hillyer, 32, is currently in the Weld County Jail facing a Class 5 felony charge of sexual conduct in a correctional institution. Officers have placed him on non-paid administrative leave.

retro1025.com

Comments / 0

Retro 102.5

Retro 102.5

Windsor, CO
100
Followers
2K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Retro 102.5 plays the best music from the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://retro1025.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Weld County, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Weld County, CO
Crime & Safety
Weld County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
City
Greeley, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Northern Colorado#Police#Internal Affairs#Investigations Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Jeff Bezos thanks Amazon workers for Blue Origin launch in revealingly tone-deaf moment

On Tuesday morning, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos boarded Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft in West Texas with his brother, Mark, Mercury 13 astronaut candidate Wally Funk and an 18-year-old Dutch student for the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The Blue Origin accomplishment was the second suborbital flight in nine days, with Richard Branson having blasted off last week.
Posted by
The Hill

Senate GOP likely to nix plan

Republicans on Wednesday are expected to defeat a motion filed by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, arguing the legislation needs more work before it’s ready for action. Democrats are suspicious that GOP colleagues are running out the clock and want to...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
NBC News

U.S. women's soccer team falls to Sweden in Olympic opener

The U.S. women's soccer team was routed in its Olympic opener Wednesday by Sweden, the same opponent that knocked it out of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. The Swedish team beat the Americans 3-0, a devastating start for the reigning World Cup champions. The team had not lost a match since January 2019, but Wednesday's stunning upset before an empty stadium snapped that 44-game streak.
Posted by
The Hill

McConnell warns GOP won't vote to raise debt ceiling

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is warning that Republicans won't help raise the debt ceiling and is urging Democrats to include the spending hike in an infrastructure bill that they can pass along party lines. "I can’t imagine there will be a single Republican voting to raise the debt...

Comments / 0

Community Policy