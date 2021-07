As the slow drag to training camp on July 28 continues on for fans of the Green Bay Packers, one thing remains on the mind: Will or won’t Aaron Rodgers show up. Odds are, if he opts to come back and put aside his frustrations with the front office, he’ll do so by simply just showing up. There won’t be a parade. There won’t be a SportsCenter special like LeBron James did when he joined the Miami Heat. This is training camp, and despite all the drama and the chaos that has unraveled since April, if the reigning MVP is to give it a go again in green and gold, everyone will find out on July 28.