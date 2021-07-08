Gough, Hall tied at the top midway through Palmetto Am

"Mr. Consistency" on Thursday lived up to the nickname jokingly given to him Wednesday at the Palmetto Amateur, eliminating the mistakes to share the midway lead with a player who would be holding it outright if not for a miscue of his own.

UNC Charlotte's John Gough and the University of Tennessee's Jake Hall are tied for the lead at 6 under following a windswept second round at Palmetto Golf Club.

Gough, playing Palmetto for the first time, became a punchline of sorts after a first-round 68 in which he stumbled to a front-nine 39 before scorching the back nine in 29 strokes.

He took his medicine - and took notes around Palmetto's small, treacherous greens - and took almost all of the blemishes off of his scorecard. The Englishman made four birdies and an eagle against just two bogeys in a round of 66.

"Really, I just didn't miss it in spots where you literally couldn't miss it," he said. "The front nine, I think, actually played really tough today. I was happy with 2 under. I was actually even through 7, and then 8 and 9 I made two birdies. Nine was a tough pin today, but I just hit a great shot and put it up there pretty close and holed a putt.

"Yeah, the front nine I think played tough. I knew I could get on the back nine and knew a score was out there. I'm happy with being a bit more consistent today, a bit more stress-free than yesterday."

He was teased for not carrying his college bag at Palmetto but quickly quipped that a waterproof bag is a necessity for playing in England. So is accounting for the wind, even if what he's used to is slightly different than the gusts that swirled through the trees Thursday. He kept his eyes on the clouds and tracked their movement to gauge the gusts, and he focused on committing to each shot to avoid the big numbers that so many couldn't.

Hall had just one, but it cost him the solo lead. He birdied the par-5 14th to get to 8 under for the tournament, but yanked his drive on 15 left into the penalty area. He re-teed and took a double bogey, then parred his way into the clubhouse at 6 under.

A shot behind them and joining them in Friday's final grouping is the University of South Carolina's Jason Quinlan (65), who played the back-nine bogey-free in 31 strokes to get to 5 under for the week.

Duke's Jimmy Zheng (66) and Aiken's Brian Quackenbush (70) are three shots back at 3 under, and another shot back is East Carolina's Tim Bunten (68).

The wind Thursday increased the degree of difficulty, especially for those with earlier tee times. Only 11 under-par rounds were recorded in the second round compared to 21 the day before, and the scoring average increased from 72.29 to 73.43.

"We had the wind for, like, the first 11 holes, but you just had to tough it out," Quackenbush said. "There weren't any birdies to find out there for the first 11 holes."

Quackenbush's philosophy at Palmetto is one shared by many familiar with the course - get through the first seven holes in even par, and it's a success. Even then, he knows you can't let your guard down because any hole can produce a bogey or worse.

First-round leader Alex Goff ran into plenty of problems on his way to a 78 that dropped him all the way to 3 over. He made eight bogeys and a double before finally recording his first par breaker of the day, a pitch-in eagle on 18.

Still, there's plenty of golf to be played, and someone seems to make a third-round charge every year. Two years ago that was Evan Brown, who fired a 62 to vault up the leaderboard before ultimately finishing runner-up in a playoff. Another day like that would put him right back in the hunt after he followed an opening-round 66 with a 75.

The field will be cut to the top 40 and ties following Friday's third round - at the halfway point, that number is 4-over par.

Palmetto club champion Cameron Biddle (80), a rising junior at South Aiken, had another tough day to fall to 17 over. So did former Aiken Hornet Peter Marra (82), who's 21 over for the championship.