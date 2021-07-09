The Bold And The Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers And Recap Thursday, July 8: Ridge Suspects Justin – Thomas Shocks Hope
The Bold and The Beautiful (B&B) spoilers and recap Thursday, July 8, 2021, reveals in Los Angles Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) stumbles on the scene of a shocking kidnapping. She finds Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) imprisoned by Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) at Spencer Publications. Thomas urges Justin to let him go before things spiral out of control. Justin is in over his head.celebratingthesoaps.com
