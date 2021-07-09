The Bold And The Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers And Recap Thursday, July 8: Ridge Suspects Justin – Thomas Shocks Hope

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) has everything she wants and is so happy. That’s usually a sign that things are about to collapse, though. Now that Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) is out of the picture, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) will give into temptation. What does this mean for Ava’s mental health?