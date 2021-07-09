Is Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Bringing Back An Unexpected Marvel Villain?

Loki fans think there’s some Ant-Man and The Wasp Easter Eggs in the latest episode of the series. “Journey Into Mystery” saw Tom Hiddleston and Sylvie battle their way out of the void. But, the end of the hour saw the final episode begin to take shape as they gazed upon a city floating in another dimension. A lot of the fandom immediately leaped to the Quantum Realm teased at the end of the last Ant-Man adventure. These sorts of logical guesses will continue throughout Phase 4. No big threat has been established yet, so Kang the Conqueror is on everyone’s minds. He’s scheduled to appear in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Toss in that fact along with the TVA’s sordid history with the time villain and it’s easy to see why fans are pointing toward this development so quickly. Check out what that tiny city looked like down here.