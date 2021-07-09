Cancel
Is Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Bringing Back An Unexpected Marvel Villain?

While Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still in its earliest stages of unfolding, we've started to see an interesting trend begin: the return of particular solo movie villains. Earlier this year Captain America: Civil War's Baron Zemo (played by Daniel Bruhl) made his return in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier; it's been confirmed that The Incredible Hulk's Abomination (played by Tim Roth) is going to be back in both Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings and She-Hulk; and now there is chatter going around that we may get to see the return of Corey Stoll's Darren Cross a.k.a. Yellowjacket in the upcoming Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania.

