Oviedo, FL

Girl softball players said they were treated differently than boys after winning championship

By Valerie Boey
fox35orlando.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOVEIDO, Fla. - Some girls who won a softball championship say they deserved individual trophies, just like the boys received. Instead, they got a gift bag. Oviedo girl's softball players were jumping for joy after winning the Florida Babe Ruth State Championship. But afterward, that wasn’t the case. "Upset," is...

www.fox35orlando.com

