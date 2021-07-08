Girl softball players said they were treated differently than boys after winning championship

Sassy’s/Cubbys was able to stay undefeated and take the title in the 46th Annual Gary Haugen Liberty Fest Softball Tournament by beating Red’s 21-5 in the championship game during Liberty Fest weekend. Sassy’s/Cubby’s was led on the mound by Brent Miller and at the plate by the power bats of Kobe Berghammer, Josh Felmlee and Dustin Ekert. They advanced to the final with earlier wins over Sassy’s, Brassrail and Red’s Grill & Bar. Red’s was lead to the championship game by the bats of Grady Richartz, Ryan Parker and Nate Verbacken. Red’s advanced with close wins over B&B 14-13 and Carpe Diem in the semi-final 13-11. Finishing in third Place was Carpe Diem and taking fourth Place was Northern Exteriors. Pictured above from Sassy’s/Cubby’s, in front, left to right, are Derek Kahl, Bryan Boese, Bryce Smetana, Devin Dachel and Brent Miller; in back are Josh Felmlee, Kobe Berghammer, Jordan Fedderly, Dustin Eckert, Logan Miller and Zach Ruf. Players from the second-place Red’s team (not pictured) are Jordan Semanko, Scott Wolf, Pat Shoemaker, Eric Nordquist, Payton Nordquist, Dave McCarty, Eric Guerts, Grady Richartz, Scott Bakkum, Nate Verbracken, Brian Erickson, Ben Yetter, Matt Luckowitz, Ryan Parker and Eric Paulson.