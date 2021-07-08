Christopher Rogers

At the beginning of the 1950s in Scale City, the two town bandstands (one located at Depot Square Park and the second at Courthouse Park, respectively) were coming to the end of functional and safe usage. In autumn 1951, the paper of record reported that “[r]emoval of the bandstand on Depot [S]quare [P]ark at the intersection of Eastern [A]venue and Railroad [S]treet was started this morning [(Wednesday November 21, 1951)] by Village employees to make room for a Christmas Nativity scene to be sponsored by the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce.” (“Remove Bandstand For Nativity Scene 62-Year-Old Structure Being Demolished By Village Crew,” The Caledonian-Record, Wed. Nov. 21, 1951, at p. 1). Four months later, the end came for the bandstand in Courthouse Park as “Municipal Manager Charles S. Sumner reported this morning [Monday March 24, 1952] that all arrangements were made to tear down the bandstand [(this afternoon)] which is in exceptionally poor repair and has been damaged by the heavy snow of winter. Sumner said the structure in its present state constitutes a menace to children playing in the park.” (“Removing Band Stand,” The Caledonian-Record, Mon. Mar. 24, 1952, at p. 8).