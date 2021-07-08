Cancel
Obituaries

Christopher Rogers

Jonesboro Sun
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOX ELDER, S.D. — Christopher Charles Rogers departed from this life Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Monument Hospice House in Rapid City, S.D. Christopher was born Sept. 10, 1976, in Salem. Chris graduated from Mammoth Spring High School then entered into a career with the United States Air Force. During...

Saint Johnsbury, VTCaledonian Record-News

Bandstand Dedicated - Christopher E. Ryan

At the beginning of the 1950s in Scale City, the two town bandstands (one located at Depot Square Park and the second at Courthouse Park, respectively) were coming to the end of functional and safe usage. In autumn 1951, the paper of record reported that “[r]emoval of the bandstand on Depot [S]quare [P]ark at the intersection of Eastern [A]venue and Railroad [S]treet was started this morning [(Wednesday November 21, 1951)] by Village employees to make room for a Christmas Nativity scene to be sponsored by the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce.” (“Remove Bandstand For Nativity Scene 62-Year-Old Structure Being Demolished By Village Crew,” The Caledonian-Record, Wed. Nov. 21, 1951, at p. 1). Four months later, the end came for the bandstand in Courthouse Park as “Municipal Manager Charles S. Sumner reported this morning [Monday March 24, 1952] that all arrangements were made to tear down the bandstand [(this afternoon)] which is in exceptionally poor repair and has been damaged by the heavy snow of winter. Sumner said the structure in its present state constitutes a menace to children playing in the park.” (“Removing Band Stand,” The Caledonian-Record, Mon. Mar. 24, 1952, at p. 8).
Jonesboro, ARJonesboro Sun

Pack — Helms

Meridith Helms and Taylor Pack were united in marriage on Sunday, June 13, at 3 p.m. at The Gardens at Harmony in Jonesboro. The bride is the daughter of Roger and Marla Helms of Smithville. She is the granddaughter of Leon and Juanita Helms and Ronald and Candy Ring, all of Smithville, and Bill and Beverly Lemmons of Noland.
Brookhaven, MSDaily Leader

Christopher J. Markham Sr.

Services for Christopher J. Markham Sr. are graveside on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Hillcrest Cemetery, Brookhaven, MS. R. E. Tyler Funeral Home Inc. in Brookhaven is in charge of services. Mr. Markham, age 38, died at his residence in Byram, MS, on July 13, 2021.

