FDA warns of biocompatibility concerns with NuVasive’s Precise devices
The FDA today informed healthcare providers of potential biocompatibility concerns with Precice devices from NuVasive (NSDQ:NUVA). Precice devices are implants for those 18 years of age and older and are used to lengthen the limb, shorten or compress the limb or transport segments of long bones. They include adjustable rods that are placed inside a patient and are driven by an internal magnetic mechanism.www.massdevice.com
