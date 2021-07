Towboats are continuing work to free a cruise ship that is stuck on a sandbar in Lake Barkley near the US 68 bridge. The ship was apparently traveling south on Lake Barkley when it became stuck on a sand bar north of the bridge. Reports indicate two towboats are trying to assist the crew of the ship in getting it off the sand bar in water that is between four and six feet deep. The ship apparently veered out of the marked channel of the lake.