Minnesotans Favorite MN-shaped Item Is a… Water Pitcher?

Minnesotans take a lot of pride in their state. I'm originally from northwest Illinois where the attitude is "Welcome to Illinois, where it's flat and boring." For those who are sports fans, there's some local pride in the Chicago Bulls and Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears and some of our other teams, sure. Speaking of Chicago, you can't visit the Windy City without getting a photo at the Bean sculpture. Politically, Abraham Lincoln came out of Illinois as did Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Chance the Rapper, Harrison Ford, Robin Williams and Walt Disney are also all Illinois natives. Some neat people and things have come out of Illinois, but overall there's not a strong sense of local pride. Not like Minnesota, anyways.