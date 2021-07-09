1 Dead After Shooting At Tulsa Apartment Complex; Officers Search For Suspect
Tulsa Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man Thursday night. Police said officers tried to save the man, but he didn't make it. Tulsa Police Lieutenant Paul Madden said around 6 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a shooting call at the Silver Creek apartments near E 41st Street and Highway 169. They said witnesses told them there was an argument and then shots were fired.www.news9.com
