Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

1 Dead After Shooting At Tulsa Apartment Complex; Officers Search For Suspect

By Chinh Doan
news9.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTulsa Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man Thursday night. Police said officers tried to save the man, but he didn't make it. Tulsa Police Lieutenant Paul Madden said around 6 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a shooting call at the Silver Creek apartments near E 41st Street and Highway 169. They said witnesses told them there was an argument and then shots were fired.

www.news9.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi weighing GOP picks for Jan. 6 probe

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Tuesday that she has not yet accepted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy 's (R-Calif.) Republican picks for the Jan. 6 select committee. "I'm reviewing that," she said Tuesday morning. But opening the door to McCarthy's selections, Pelosi is also emphasizing that those lawmakers who voted...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House looks to cool battle with Facebook

The White House on Monday sought to cool its heated confrontation with Facebook, which had festered over the weekend after President Biden accused the social media giant of “killing people” with misinformation about coronavirus vaccines. The unusual attack by Biden had triggered a tough response from Facebook, and on Monday...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

US opioid lawsuits on verge of settlements with 4 companies

The yearslong effort by state and local governments in the U.S. to force the pharmaceutical industry to help pay to fix a nationwide opioid addiction and overdose crisis took a major step forward Tuesday when lawyers for local governments announced they were on the verge of a $26 billion settlement with the nation’s three biggest drug distribution companies and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson.

Comments / 1

Community Policy