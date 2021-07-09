49ers: 5 players who are facing their last chance in training camp

With the 49ers kicking off 2021 training camp later this month, these five players are facing their last opportunity to hang around. In some ways, training camp can be more exciting an evaluatory time than the regular season. Position battles are intriguing, some players can do everything in their power to hang around, only to see themselves cut because of the numbers game. Other depth players seemingly come out of nowhere and become surprise dark-horse additions to the 53-man roster.