Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

49ers: 5 players who are facing their last chance in training camp

By Peter Panacy
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the 49ers kicking off 2021 training camp later this month, these five players are facing their last opportunity to hang around. In some ways, training camp can be more exciting an evaluatory time than the regular season. Position battles are intriguing, some players can do everything in their power to hang around, only to see themselves cut because of the numbers game. Other depth players seemingly come out of nowhere and become surprise dark-horse additions to the 53-man roster.

ninernoise.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

112K+
Followers
302K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trent Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Niners#The Cleveland Browns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Icon Irvin Pleads For Help After Robbery

FRISCO - Michael Irvin was trying to be nice, pausing in a hotel lobby to interact with some fans. As his reward? the iconic Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Hall-of-Famer, upon reaching to retrieve the bag he'd set down on the floor, realized that one of those "fans'' had stolen a piece of his luggage.
NFLchatsports.com

Former Steelers QB Inks Deal With CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders

Paxton Lynch is back in football. It might not be with an NFL team, but the former first-round pick, who spent the 2019 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, has the opportunity to put on a uniform again, this time heading up north, suiting up for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the CFL.
NFLNFL GridIron Gab

Five Teams That WON’T Make the Playoffs in the NFL in 2021

In a league where it usually comes down to inches, there’s plenty of times when a team comes close to making the postseason but misses it by one game after some antics cost them a game at some point. Every year there are surprise teams that do and do not...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

WATCH Dancing Deshaun: Houston Texans QB Watson Attends Wedding

He still faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, a likely reason Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has kept his distance from posting on social media and making public appearances in 2021. Watson, 25, has made exceptions, posting the occasional video of himself working out, promoting charity events, and most...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Kareem Hunt Sends Browns Clear Message About Nick Chubb

In 2020, the Cleveland Browns boasted one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL. With Pro Bowler Nick Chubb leading that way and Kareem Hunt providing valuable touches in relief, Kevin Stefanski’s team dominated opposing defensive fronts. But with Chubb’s rookie contract coming to an end after the upcoming...
NFLBleacher Report

NFL Trade Ideas That Would Shake Up the League in 2021

It's hard to believe it's been three years since the then-Oakland Raiders shook up the NFL with a late-summer trade that sent 2016 Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears. The Mack-powered Bears went on to win the NFC North that season, while the reloading Raiders...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Former Houston Oilers O-Lineman Passes Away: NFL Tracker

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are all about "meat-and-potatoes'' moves ... and those are ongoing. ... Updated by the minute, our Texans Tracker will keep you up to date with everything happening at NRG Stadium. JULY 12: CARTER PASSES AWAY Former Houston Oilers offensive lineman David Carter passed away over...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL's top 15 quarterbacks

Because every Monday in the fall I get to sit down and watch the best in the planet do what they do best: Play quarterback on the biggest stages of football. There is no better time to have a job like this, given how today’s NFL is a passing-dominated league and we have some of the best to ever play the position still executing each Sunday at a high level.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike Golic Names His Biggest Regret While Working At ESPN

Mike Golic had one of the best jobs at ESPN. He co-hosted Mike & Mike and called plenty of NFL and college football games in the broadcast booth over the years. But there’s one event he never got the chance to call, and it’s one of his biggest “regrets.”. Golic...
Malibu, CAbrownsnation.com

Baker And Emily Mayfield Celebrate 2-Year Wedding Anniversary

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary on July 6. Emily took to Instagram to post throwback photos from the couple’s wedding held in Malibu, California. She also wrote a message to Baker which said:. “I cannot believe it’s been 2 years! We’ve...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 most underrated moves of the Cleveland Browns offseason

Three underrated moves from the Cleveland Browns offseason. The Cleveland Browns are legitimate 2021 Super Bowl contenders thanks to a strong 2020 campaign and a productive offseason. General manager Andrew Berry has left no stone unturned in his attempt to build the league’s best roster. Here are three recent moves that may have received less attention than they deserve.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Bucs Could Face Major Punishment From The NFL

The NFL world learned last week that Tom Brady played the entire 2020-21 season with a torn MCL. Talk about a legend. Unfortunately for the Buccaneers, they could face a massive punishment from the NFL for keeping the injury a secret. The Bucs never listed Brady on their injury report...
NFLwmleader.com

Who were the 9 players drafted before Marcus Allen in 1982?

In 1981, USC’s Marcus Allen rushed for an all-time single-season record of 2,342 yards and won the Heisman Trophy. That set him up for the 1982 NFL draft. Somehow, eight teams passed on the great running back—Baltimore Colts had two chances—before the Raiders selected him in the 10th slot. Who went before Allen? Let’s take a look…

Comments / 0

Community Policy