Gamethread 7/8: Phillies at Cubs

By Ethan Witte
The Good Phight
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet me give you two batting lines. Player A: 9 for his last 27, 4 doubles, 4 HR, 10 RBI. Player B: 11 for his last 39, 2 doubles, 2 HR, 9 RBI. The correct answer is neither of them. As you’ve probably guessed by now, player A is Rhys Hoskins, player B is Andrew McCutchen and neither are in the lineup tonight because they both happen to be right-handed hitters facing a right-handed pitcher on the Cubs that has been death on righties this year.

