Gamethread 7/8: Phillies at Cubs

The Philadelphia Phillies and the Chicago Cubs will continue their four-game series Wednesday night. The Phillies have been exploding offensively against Chicago, dropping a combined 28 runs in the last two games. The Cubs finally woke up their offense in Tuesday night’s game, where they scored 10 runs of their own. Chicago still took the loss despite that 10-run outburst, and they’ll look to get back in the win column Wednesday as the Phillies look to clinch a series victory. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series and make a Phillies-Cubs prediction and pick.