Flood Advisory issued for Cortland by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 20:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cortland The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Cortland County in central New York Central Tompkins County in central New York * Until 1100 PM EDT. * At 807 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Ithaca, Cortland, Newfield, Homer, Virgil, Groton, Dryden, Solon, McGraw, Freeville, South Cortland, Munsons Corners, East Homer, Cayuga Heights, Lansing, Mc Lean, Nubia, Peruville, Gracie and Etna. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.