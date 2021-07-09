Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Perkins, Ziebach by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 18:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Perkins; Ziebach The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Ziebach County in west central South Dakota Southeastern Perkins County in northwestern South Dakota * Until 745 PM MDT. * At 658 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 3 miles northwest of Bison, or 30 miles southwest of Lemmon, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Owen Lake around 715 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Meadow and Chance. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH