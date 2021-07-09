Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burke County, ND

Special Weather Statement issued for Burke, McLean, Mountrail, Renville, Ward by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 19:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Burke; McLean; Mountrail; Renville; Ward SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN WARD...RENVILLE NORTHWESTERN MCLEAN...EASTERN BURKE AND MOUNTRAIL COUNTIES UNTIL 845 PM CDT At 757 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles northeast of Bowbells to 7 miles southwest of Donnybrook to 11 miles north of Mckenzie Bay Recreation Area. Movement was east at 35 mph. Wind gusts to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Stanley, Mohall, Bowbells, New Town, Kenmare, Parshall, Berthold, Sherwood, Des Lacs, Plaza, Carpio, Lignite, Makoti, Portal, Foxholm, Greene, Ross, Ryder, Palermo and Flaxton. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central, southwestern, north central and northwestern North Dakota.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Burke County, ND
City
Flaxton, ND
City
Ross, ND
City
Plaza, ND
County
Ward County, ND
City
Kenmare, ND
City
Des Lacs, ND
County
Mclean County, ND
City
Berthold, ND
City
Ryder, ND
State
North Dakota State
County
Mountrail County, ND
City
Sherwood, ND
County
Renville County, ND
City
Parshall, ND
City
Carpio, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Renville#Eastern Burke#Mohall#Bowbells#Berthold Sherwood#Foxholm Greene
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi weighing GOP picks for Jan. 6 probe

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Tuesday that she has not yet accepted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy 's (R-Calif.) Republican picks for the Jan. 6 select committee. "I'm reviewing that," she said Tuesday morning. But opening the door to McCarthy's selections, Pelosi is also emphasizing that those lawmakers who voted...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House looks to cool battle with Facebook

The White House on Monday sought to cool its heated confrontation with Facebook, which had festered over the weekend after President Biden accused the social media giant of “killing people” with misinformation about coronavirus vaccines. The unusual attack by Biden had triggered a tough response from Facebook, and on Monday...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

US opioid lawsuits on verge of settlements with 4 companies

The yearslong effort by state and local governments in the U.S. to force the pharmaceutical industry to help pay to fix a nationwide opioid addiction and overdose crisis took a major step forward Tuesday when lawyers for local governments announced they were on the verge of a $26 billion settlement with the nation’s three biggest drug distribution companies and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson.
POTUSCNN

The first Capitol riot felony sentence was exactly the right call

(CNN) — On July 19, Paul A. Hodgkins, the first insurrectionist convicted of a felony to be sentenced for his crime of storming the Capitol on January 6, received an eight-month sentence to federal prison. Federal district court Judge Randolph Moss, former Assistant Attorney General in the Department of Justice, sent a pitch perfect sentencing message in two important ways.
Public HealthPosted by
CBS News

Canada to start letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens enter the country on August 9

Canada announced Monday that it will begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on August 9, and those from the rest of the world on September 7. Officials said the 14-day quarantine requirement will be waived as of August 9 for eligible travelers who are currently residing in the U.S. and have received a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada.

Comments / 0

Community Policy