Special Weather Statement issued for Burke, McLean, Mountrail, Renville, Ward by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 19:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Burke; McLean; Mountrail; Renville; Ward SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN WARD...RENVILLE NORTHWESTERN MCLEAN...EASTERN BURKE AND MOUNTRAIL COUNTIES UNTIL 845 PM CDT At 757 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles northeast of Bowbells to 7 miles southwest of Donnybrook to 11 miles north of Mckenzie Bay Recreation Area. Movement was east at 35 mph. Wind gusts to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Stanley, Mohall, Bowbells, New Town, Kenmare, Parshall, Berthold, Sherwood, Des Lacs, Plaza, Carpio, Lignite, Makoti, Portal, Foxholm, Greene, Ross, Ryder, Palermo and Flaxton. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central, southwestern, north central and northwestern North Dakota.