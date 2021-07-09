Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westchester County, NY

Flood Advisory issued for New York, Westchester by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 20:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: New York; Westchester The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Hudson County in northeastern New Jersey Bronx County in southeastern New York New York (Manhattan) County in southeastern New York South Central Westchester County in southeastern New York * Until 1130 PM EDT. * At 817 PM EDT, Minor flooding has occurred in the advisory area. Between 2.5 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that have experienced flooding include New Rochelle, Mott Haven, East Tremont, Ridgefield, Throgs Neck Bridge, Midtown Manhattan, Harlem, Riverdale, Co-op City, Fort Lee, Englewood, Bronxville, City Island, Long Island City, Upper West Side, Mount Vernon, North Bergen, West New York, Cliffside Park and Palisades Park.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
City
Bronxville, NY
State
New Jersey State
City
New Rochelle, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Long Island City, NY
State
New York State
City
Mount Vernon, NY
City
Bronx, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York New York#Midtown Manhattan#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CNN

Jeff Bezos just went to space and back

New York (CNN Business) — Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, went to space and back Tuesday morning on an 11-minute, supersonic joy ride aboard the rocket and capsule system developed by his space company, Blue Origin. Riding alongside the multibillionaire were Bezos' brother, Mark Bezos; Wally Funk, an 82-year-old...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House looks to cool battle with Facebook

The White House on Monday sought to cool its heated confrontation with Facebook, which had festered over the weekend after President Biden accused the social media giant of “killing people” with misinformation about coronavirus vaccines. The unusual attack by Biden had triggered a tough response from Facebook, and on Monday...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS News

Canada to start letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens enter the country on August 9

Canada announced Monday that it will begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on August 9, and those from the rest of the world on September 7. Officials said the 14-day quarantine requirement will be waived as of August 9 for eligible travelers who are currently residing in the U.S. and have received a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Capitol rioter sentenced to 8 months in prison

A man from Florida who waved a "Trump 2020" flag on the floor of the Senate chamber on January 6 has been sentenced to eight months in prison. Paul Hodgkins, who pleaded guilty last month, is the first Capitol riot defendant sentenced for a felony charge. CBS News reporter Cassidy McDonald joins Elaine Quijano on CBSN's "Red & Blue" with more on the case.

Comments / 0

Community Policy