Flood Advisory issued for Franklin, Henry, Scott, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 20:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely and have them relay your report to the National Weather Service in Louisville. Target Area: Franklin; Henry; Scott; Shelby The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Flood Advisory for Franklin County in central Kentucky Southeastern Henry County in central Kentucky Scott County in central Kentucky Northeastern Shelby County in central Kentucky * Until 1145 PM EDT. * At 844 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Georgetown, Frankfort, Eminence, Pleasureville, Stamping Ground, Sadieville, Peaks Mill, Swallowfield, Elmville and Polsgrove.