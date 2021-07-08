Cancel
Sullivan County, NY

Flood Advisory issued for Sullivan by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 20:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Sullivan The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Flood Advisory for South Central Sullivan County in central New York Central Pike County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 1045 PM EDT. * At 744 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Shohola, Greeley, Pecks Pond, Eldred, Highland Lake, Glen Spey, Twin Lakes, Lords Valley, Barryville, Mongaup Valley Wildlife Area and Forestburgh. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

#Heavy Rain#Central New York#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory
