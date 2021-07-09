Cancel
Pike County, PA

Flood Advisory issued for Pike by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 19:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Pike The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Pike County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 1100 PM EDT. * At 803 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Matamoras, Bushkill, Milford, Dingmans Ferry, Millrift and Tamiment. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

