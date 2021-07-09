Cancel
Adams County, ND

Severe Weather Statement issued for Adams, Bowman by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 19:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams; Bowman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BOWMAN AND SOUTHWESTERN ADAMS COUNTIES At 647 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Haynes to 12 miles south of Scranton, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hettinger. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

#Severe Weather#Severe Thunderstorms#Roofs#Animals#Adams Bowman
