Delaware County, NY

Flood Advisory issued for Delaware by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 20:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Delaware The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Delaware County in central New York * Until 1130 PM EDT. * At 827 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Andes, Downsville, Corbett, Harvard, East Branch, Fishs Eddy, Bear Spring Mountain Campground and Shinhopple. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

