In the second minute of the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy, England’s Luke Shaw scored an absolutely fantastic goal, and for a long stretch of the game, it seemed like football, to quote a very ubiquitous song, might actually be coming home. In the 67th minute, however, Italy’s Leonardo Bonucci equalized. What followed was the very definition of a nailbiter, with both sides having chances to take the lead, only to be foiled by strong defending.