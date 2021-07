Acquisitions are hard, especially when they are big. The announcement of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) buying ARM Holdings from SoftBank (OTC:SFTB.Y) is no exception. With these two global businesses getting together, regulators from around the world want their say. On a Fool Live episode recorded on June 16, Fool contributors Toby Bordelon, Brian Stoffel, and Brian Withers discuss what's going on with the process and whether it will close as scheduled in March 2022.