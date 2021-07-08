Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cowboys DeMarcus Lawrence, Tyrone Crawford present $25,000 check to Wilkinson Center

advocatemag.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA delivery service whose customers include Dallas Cowboys DeMarcus Lawrence and Tyrone Crawford presented the Wilkinson Center with a $25,000 check Wednesday. The donation was a thank you from the delivery service Gopuff, which opened its 17th location at 6955 Greenville Ave. in Lake Highlands. Gopuff not only made a financial contribution, the company also committed its near-expired products to the Wilkinson Center’s food pantry for the remainder of 2021.

lakewood.advocatemag.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Dallas#American Football#Cowboys Demarcus Lawrence#The Wilkinson Center#School Nutrition Fund#Advocate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
News Break
Society
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Who will be the Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback?

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and quarterback Cooper Rush (10) (Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports) After mandatory minicamp finished up, the Dallas Cowboys are likely happy with this team for the 2021 season. Quarterback Dak Prescott seems to be on track to be fully healthy by training camp in July.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: 5 players who could be cut or traded in 2021

The Dallas Cowboys are pretty tight on 2021 salary cap space, and there could be some big names on the chopping block this offseason as a result. The Dallas Cowboys are expected to be one of the NFL’s top bounce-back teams in the 2021 season. Although Dallas struggled even with Dak Prescott healthy in the 2020 season, the franchise QB is back and the defense is reloaded to make a run at the wide-open NFC East.
NFLchatsports.com

Dallas Cowboys land stud CB in an intriguing hypothetical trade scenario

Over the past several years the Dallas Cowboys have become a team who don’t mind trading away draft capital in order to acquire players to upgrade the roster. Amari Cooper and Robert Quinn were acquired in such a way, and now there’s a hypothetical trade scenario being put forward right now about the Cowboys and Xavien Howard.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jerry Jones Reacts To Michael Irvin’s Strong Message

As teams around the league struggle to meet the threshold of vaccinated players needed to enact less restrictive health and safety protocols, former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin blasted his own franchise for being one of the ones short of the 85 percent benchmark. Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones has now has a chance to respond.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Camp: What’s WR Michael Gallup Future?

We all knew this question would come up at some point. As soon as we heard the announcement: “With the 17th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys select CeeDee Lamb, wide receiver from the University of Oklahoma.”. Welcome to the Daily Blitz by DSP Media in partnership...
NFLngscsports.com

DeMarcus Lawrence ranked 7th-best edge defender by PFF

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off of a season that they’d like to forget, especially defensively. They gave up a franchise-worst 473 points and finished 31st against the run. However, amid that disaster, DeMarcus Lawrence continued being a stalwart on the Cowboy’s defensive line. Pro Football Focus released its list...
Janesville Gazette

Do unvaccinated Dallas Cowboys want to be champs? Not bad enough, says Michael Irvin.

According to the NFL Network, 13 teams have met the player COVID-19 vaccination threshold minimum, allowing them to be able to enjoy loosened restrictions in training camp. The Dallas Cowboys are not one of those teams and they are not expected to cross the 85 percent threshold for player vaccinations before they report to training camp on Tuesday, according to a source.
NFLNorman Transcript

Dallas Cowboys’ Stephen Jones says being on ‘Hard Knocks’ will be good for team, NFL

For the record, the Dallas Cowboys didn’t ask to be focal point of the 2021 edition of the Emmy Award-winning series Hard Knocks on HBO. They were notified that they had been selected, and they are complying, according to team vice president Stephen Jones. “We kind of got informed we were doing it,” he said. “It wasn’t a lot of asking.”
NFLBlogging The Boys

Three things to be excited about when the Dallas Cowboys begin training camp

At long last we have finally arrived at Dallas Cowboys training camp week, 2021. Yes, by week’s end America’s Team will have touched down in Oxnard, California where they will begin preparations for the 2021 NFL season. This is a year where the Cowboys have to show some sort of serious rebound considering their head coach was hired last year because they were on the precipice of something special. That time is now.
NFLYardbarker

Former Cowboys WR Beasley Gets COVID-19 Message From Mavs Cuban

Former Dallas Cowboys and current Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has remained outspoken about not planning to get the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, in response to a tweet from Pro Football Talk saying the removal of marijuana testing should be used as an incentive for NFL players to get vaccinated, Beasley wrote:
NFLchatsports.com

3 Dallas Cowboys who need to have a great training camp

Dallas Cowboys middle linebacker Jaylon Smith (9) Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports. Training camp is about to begin for the Dallas Cowboys. Preparation for the 2021-2022 NFL season has been happening ever since the end of 2020, but once the pads go on for their first practice, it’s all finally going to feel real.

Comments / 0

Community Policy