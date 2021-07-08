Cowboys DeMarcus Lawrence, Tyrone Crawford present $25,000 check to Wilkinson Center
A delivery service whose customers include Dallas Cowboys DeMarcus Lawrence and Tyrone Crawford presented the Wilkinson Center with a $25,000 check Wednesday. The donation was a thank you from the delivery service Gopuff, which opened its 17th location at 6955 Greenville Ave. in Lake Highlands. Gopuff not only made a financial contribution, the company also committed its near-expired products to the Wilkinson Center’s food pantry for the remainder of 2021.lakewood.advocatemag.com
