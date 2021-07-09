Penguins could be possible landing spot for Tarasenko

The Penguins have had some mediocre playoff performances in recent years. After winning back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017, they’ve only made it as far as the second round. It’s hard to pin the blame on any one aspect of their play in particular, but it’s clear that something may need to be shaken up to work out. The most likely area in which the Penguins need to shake things up is the defense. This begs the question, should the Pittsburgh Penguins trade for Mattias Ekholm?