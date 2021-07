Jewish Big Brothers Big Sisters of Los Angeles held its 27th annual Camp Bob Waldorf Golf Classic on Monday, June 28, with over 140 players supporting children in need. For many, the tournament marked the first in-person charity event following closures due to the COVID- 19 pandemic. The more than $300,000 raised will enable low-income children to attend Camp Bob Waldorf, owned and operated by JBBBSLA for over 80 years.