IN BRIEF: Taseko lifts copper production by 20% quarter-on-quarter
Taseko Mines Ltd - Vancouver-based metals miner - Gibraltar Mine in British Columbia produces 27 million pounds of copper and 400 thousand pounds of molybdenum in the second quarter of 2021. Copper production up 20% over the first quarter in line with management expectations. "We continue to expect strong copper production in the second half of the year, which in the current price environment will lead to robust cashflows" Chief Executive Stuart McDonald says.www.lse.co.uk
