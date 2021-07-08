IN BRIEF: Taseko lifts copper production by 20% quarter-on-quarter

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Eskay Mining Corp. ('Eskay' or the 'Company') (TSXV:ESK)(OTCQB:ESKYF)(FSE:KN7)(WKN:A0YDPM) is pleased to announce the completion of a National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ('NI 43-101') technical report dated July 16, 2021 with an effective date of June 8, 2021 and entitled 'NI 43-101Technical Report on the SIB-Corey-North Mitchell Property' (the 'Technical Report') in respect of its 100% owned Consolidated Eskay precious metal-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide ('VMS') project in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia (the 'Property'). The Technical Report was co-authored by Darren Lindsay, P.Geo., Neil D. Prowse, M.Sc., John DeDecker, Ph.D., Andrew J. Mitchell, B.Sc., P.Geo., and Rachel S. Y. Kim, M.Sc. The Technical Report provides a summary of the history of the Property and the work carried out on the Property in the summer of 2020 and recommends a follow up exploration program for the property. A copy of the Technical Report is available on the Company's SEDAR issuer profile at www.sedar.com.