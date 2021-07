A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ITM. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ITM Power in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on ITM Power from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 572 ($7.47).