On July 15, 2021 Moody’s Investors Services has assigned a Aa2 rating for the Village of Lincolnwood’s planned General Obligation Bonds, Series 2021A and reaffirmed this rating on all outstanding debt. The Village was most recently rated in 2019 and assigned the Aa2 rating at that time. The Aa2 rating is the third highest rating available to agencies and was the first evaluation received by the Village since the pandemic. This stable rating is a result of sound financial management on the part of the Village President, Village Board and Village management.