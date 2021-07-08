THROWBACK THURSDAY | Dutch Prodigy Emmy Verhey Performs Paganini Violin Concerto No. 4
Verhey commenced her studies of the violin at the age of seven with her father and was instantly recognized as a child prodigy. A year later, she became a student of Oskar Back and Herman Krebbers, then went on to study with Wolfgang Scheiderhan in Lucerne and David Oistrakh in Moscow. At the age of 17, she was the youngest prize-winning finalist at the 1966 International Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow.theviolinchannel.com
