Los Angeles, CA

Restaurant News

By Jill Weinlein
beverlypress.com
 14 days ago

“Top Chef” winner Brooke Williamson, co-owner and co-chef of Playa Provisions, has collaborated with Long Beach-based Trademark Brewing to launch the Radiant Beast. It’s available by the glass for dine-in offering a bright, refreshing and unique approach to a berry- and citrus-forward wheat beer. It offers a pillowy head and creamy mouthfeel and can also be ordered by the can for to-go orders, as well as for purchase at Trademark Brewing in Long Beach and select outlets throughout Southern California. Playa Provisions’ four-in-one complex is home to King Beach Café, a casual, all-day breakfast and lunch counter; Small Batch Ice Cream Bar, serving housemade ice creams, sorbets, desserts and other frozen treats; Dockside, a laid-back seafood dining spot with weeknight dinner and weekend brunch; and Grain, an intimate, hidden whiskey bar with small bites in Playa del Rey. Daily opening hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, it stays open until 10 p.m. playaprovisions.com. 119 Culver Blvd., (310)683-5019.

beverlypress.com

Comments / 0

