IN BRIEF: SolGold encouraged by Ecuador exploration drilling

Life Style Extra
 12 days ago

SolGold - Brisbane-based gold and mineral exploration company - "Encouraged" by regional exploration program in Ecuador, particularly at the Porvenir project in Southern Ecuador. The exploration program sees strong gold drilling results and visible copper-sulfide mineralization from current drilling. Drill holes 8 to 13 at Cacharposa have intersected further significant...

www.lse.co.uk

