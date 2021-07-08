Culinary history

Culinary Historians of Southern California presents “Yogurt: A Food Fad Trending for Millennia,” an online program with author June Hersh on Saturday, July 10, at 10:30 a.m., via Zoom. Hersh’s first book, “Recipes Remembered, a Celebration of Survival,” was written in association with the Museum of Jewish Heritage. Her other books include “The Kosher Carnivore,” “Still Here, Inspiration from Survivors and Liberators of the Holocaust” and “Yoghurt: A Global History.” The latter features global yogurt recipes as well as historical background and current research on the world’s oldest food fad. Admission is free but registration is required. eventbrite.com/e/yogurt-a-food-fad-trending-for-millennia-with-june-hersh-tickets-161719610709.