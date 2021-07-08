Cancel
Economy

IN BRIEF: Cardiovascular disease test company GENinCode plans AIM IPO

Life Style Extra
 12 days ago

GENinCode PLC - Oxford-based cardiovascular disease detection and prevention company - Announces plan to list on the AIM market. The company's products and technology have been developed since 2008. It primarily makes and researches genomic tests for cardiovascular disease. At admission the company will have three subsidiaries: GENinCode UK Ltd,...

Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

Skin-Disease Focused Biotech Castle Creek Files $100M IPO

Ahead of Phase 3 data readout in the second half of next year, Castle Creek Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CCBS) seeks to make NASDAQ debut under the symbol CCBS. The Company's advanced product candidate, dabocemagene autoficel or D-Fi, is under development for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a rare disease caused by a lack of collagen in the skin resulting in uncontrollable blistering.
MarketsThe Post and Courier

Robinhood aims to raise $2.3B in IPO; Zoom makes a sizable acquisition

NEW YORK — Robinhood, the online brokerage that found itself embroiled in this year's meme stock phenomenon, will go public seeking a market valuation of up to $35 billion. The company said in a regulatory filing on July 19 that it hopes to price 55 million shares in its initial public offering in a range of $38 to $42 per share. It could raise approximately $2.3 billion if shares are sold at the high end of the range.
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Diagnostics Testing Company Joins SPAC Craze with Planned Nasdaq Listing

Months after signing multi-million dollar collaboration agreements with Oxford University and Oxford Suzhou Centre for Advanced Research, Hong Kong-based Prenetics Limited is eyeing a Nasdaq listing following a planned merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Prenetics, which is a diagnostics and genetics testing company, will merge with Artisan...
Medical & Biotechbizjournals

Lowell microbial testing startup lands its IPO

Rapid Micro Biosystems, a 15-year-old biotech that tests drug products and vaccines for microbes, has made its landing on the Nasdaq. New shares of the Lowell-based company, trading under the symbol "RPID," held steady in the first day of trading. Rapid Micro Biosystems priced each share at $20, the high end of its range, and as of just after 3 p.m. Thursday, shares were still trading at about $20 each. The company raised $158 million in the offering.
EconomyLife Style Extra

London open: Stocks edge lower as investors mull jobs data

(Sharecast News) - London stocks edged lower in early trade on Thursday as investors digested the latest UK jobs data. At 0835 BST, the FTSE 100 was down 0.2% at 7,076.52, while sterling was 0.3% lower against the dollar at 1.3820. Figures released earlier by the Office for National Statistics...
EconomyPosted by
MarketRealist

Precision Oncology Company Erasca Seeks IPO

Erasca, a company whose mission is to erase cancer, is looking to go public. What can investors expect? Will the IPO stock be a good pick?. The company filed paperwork July 12 for an IPO to raise up to $280 million through the sale of 17.5 million shares. The shares will be priced between $14 and $16. It would give the company a valuation of over $1.8 billion.
Food & DrinksLife Style Extra

Dominos Regulatory News (DOM)

Domino's Pizza Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 14 July 2021 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares for cancellation:. Following the above transaction, the Company has 460,379,675 ordinary shares in issue. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 460,379,675 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Medical & BiotechShareCast

GENinCode plans AIM float after successful placing

Predictive genetics outfit GENinCode will float on AIM following a successful placing of shares to fund its international expansion. The company, whose technology is designed to prevent cardiovascular disease said that it raised £17.0m via a placing at 44.0p per share, for net proceeds of £15.4m. Mathew Walls, Chief Executive...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Allergy Therapeutics expects revenue rise in year despite challenges

(Alliance News) - Allergy Therapeutics PLC on Wednesday said it expects its revenue to increase from last year, reflecting the company's strong performance in "challenging" market conditions. Allergy Therapeutics is a commercial biotechnology company specialising in allergy immunotherapy. Allergy Therapeutics said it expects revenue for the financial year to June...
Jacksonville, FLJacksonville Daily Record

Safariland parent Cadre Holdings Inc. planning IPO

A Jacksonville-based security products company that was formerly part of publicly traded Armor Holdings Inc. is planning an initial public offering. Cadre Holdings Inc., which does business mainly under the name Safariland Group, filed a registration statement July 12 with the Securities and Exchange Commission to sell up to $144 million in stock.
HealthPosted by
Benzinga

Heart Disease Company Tenaya Therapeutics Files For $100M US IPO

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TNYA) is quickstepping into a $100 million NASDAQ debut under the TNYA symbol. The company filed an SEC prospectus on Friday. The biotech firm is attacking heart disease through three different angles - gene therapy, cellular regeneration, and precision medicine. Its $106 million series C, pulled off...
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Biotech IPO Stampede Continues with Five More Companies

The 2021 IPO stampede continues with five more companies aiming to trade on a stock exchange. Tenaya Therapeutics – Hot off the heels of a $106 million Series C financing round, heart disease-focused Tenaya Therapeutics filed for a $100 million initial public offering. Based in South San Francisco, Tenaya Therapeutics is advancing a gene therapy program for heart disease.
Weight Losssgbonline.com

Wellness App Noom Plans IPO

Trendy weight loss app Noom Inc. has retained Goldman Sachs lead its preparations for an initial public offering (IPO) for early 2022, sources told Reuters. The New York-based company aims to more than double its valuation from its May private fundraising round when investors led by buyout firm Silver Lake valued it at $3.7 billion, according to the report.
BusinessSpaceRef

Seraphim announces investments into two further transformative UK space tech companies ahead of its planned IPO

Seraphim Capital, the world’s leading specialist investment group focused on the Space sector, has recently invested £2 million into two UK companies – Isotropic Systems (“Isotropic”) and Commodities AI (“ChAI”). Isotropic is aiming to redefine satellite communications. Its revolutionary flat panel antennas will be capable of creating a mesh network...
BusinessMedagadget.com

mHealth Market to Rise at a Remarkable CAGR of 29.1%; Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases to Enable Speedy Growth, sates Fortune Business Insights™

MHealth Market Size| 2021 Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Industry Global Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players, Merger, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. The global “mHealth market” size is expected to reach USD 293.29 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 29.1% during the forecast period. The increasing penetration of smartphones and smart devices will boost the mHealth market trends during the forecast period. According to Pew Research Center’s first survey of smartphone ownership conducted in 2011, 96% of Americans own a cell phone. Out of which ,81% of the American use smartphones. While roughly three-quarters of U.S. adults own desktop or laptop computers, furthermore, the launch of technologically advanced smartphones and wearable devices will consequently aid the mHealth market share, sates our lead analysts at Fortune Business Insights. For instance, OnePlus launched a new concept phone, the OnePlus Concept One McLaren Edition has various features including electrochromic glass technology. In addition, Fitbit CEO James said in a statement, “We see ourselves evenly split between being a consumer company and being a health company.”

