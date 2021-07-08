IN BRIEF: Cardiovascular disease test company GENinCode plans AIM IPO

MHealth Market Size| 2021 Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Industry Global Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players, Merger, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. The global “mHealth market” size is expected to reach USD 293.29 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 29.1% during the forecast period. The increasing penetration of smartphones and smart devices will boost the mHealth market trends during the forecast period. According to Pew Research Center’s first survey of smartphone ownership conducted in 2011, 96% of Americans own a cell phone. Out of which ,81% of the American use smartphones. While roughly three-quarters of U.S. adults own desktop or laptop computers, furthermore, the launch of technologically advanced smartphones and wearable devices will consequently aid the mHealth market share, sates our lead analysts at Fortune Business Insights. For instance, OnePlus launched a new concept phone, the OnePlus Concept One McLaren Edition has various features including electrochromic glass technology. In addition, Fitbit CEO James said in a statement, “We see ourselves evenly split between being a consumer company and being a health company.”
