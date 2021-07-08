Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Bloom’s anti-hate crime bill advances in Legislature

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegislation authored by Assemblyman Richard Bloom (D-Santa Monica) to address an increasing number of hate crimes was approved on July 6 by the Senate Judiciary Committee. Assembly Bill 1126 will establish the first statewide commission in California to accurately monitor and track hate crimes and incidents, and to formally recommend policy to the governor and state Legislature. According to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism’s 2020 Report to the Nation, hate crimes hit their highest level in over a decade in 2019, with over 7,000 hate incidents reported. In 2020, anti-Asian hate crimes surged by 149%, and hate crimes against gay men increased nearly 30%, according to the report.

