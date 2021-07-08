Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Holocaust survivor talk

Cover picture for the articleHolocaust Museum Los Angeles is holding a virtual survivor talk with Louise Lerner on Friday, July 9, at 11 a.m., via Zoom. Lerner was born in Paris in 1938. When World War II began and the Germans invaded Paris, her family fled to Toulouse, France, and later Switzerland, a neutral country. Among the rest of the family, only one of Lerner’s uncles survived. After the war, she lived in Israel, Argentina and Jamaica before moving to the United States in 2018. Suggested donation is $10. RSVP requested by visiting us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9hZo6_uoRsiz-sqwmej-Vw.

