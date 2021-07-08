Student startups advance to national ‘Shark Tank’-style competition

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThree Bryan Adams High School students are among 33 winners who will advance to a national Shark Tank-style business pitch competition this fall. Stacy Cisneros, Diana Gonzalez and Isabel Hernandez presented business plans to a panel of judges in the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge. They were among the top scorers in the North Texas region and will compete in the National Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge this October.

