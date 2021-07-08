IN BRIEF: Atlantis Japan NAV per share rises 19%, lifts dividend
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - investor in listed Japanese companies - Swings to profit of GBP22.5 million in year ended April 30, from a loss of GBP865,000 the previous year. Net asset value per shares increases 19% in the year to 279p from 234p. First half performance was "very strong" but second half was "muted" because of a rotation away from growth stocks. Company will pay quarterly dividends of 2.88p per share in the 2022 financial year, up from 2.17p per share in each quarter of financial 2021.www.lse.co.uk
