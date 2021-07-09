Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Former Alabama star among NFL’s most trolled players

By Mark Inabinett
Posted by 
AL.com
AL.com
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was one of the “most trolled” NFL players over the past year, according to a survey conducted by Action Network. Action Network measured the total number of Instagram posts about each NFL player from May 2020 to May 2021, then gauged the rate of “abusive sentiment” by using the social-listening tool Linkfluence. The ranking was produced by taking into account the quantity and frequency of negative posts.

www.al.com

Comments / 0

AL.com

AL.com

116K+
Followers
30K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarran Reed
Person
Tom Brady
Person
James Bradberry
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Drew Brees
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#American Football#Action Network#Kansas City Chiefs#Buffalo Bills#Hurts#Titans#Eagles#The Green Bay Packers#Eagles#The Indianapolis Colts#Alabama Media Group#Pro Bowl#Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Instagram
Related
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player Entering 2021 Season

Due to the next-man-up nature of contracts and the consistent growth of the league, NFL players are as well-compensated as they've ever been. While we'll never fault a player for getting as much as they can, some of their teams may regret handing them big-money deals. Which players aren't living...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts listed among most underrated teams in NFL

The Indianapolis Colts were named among the most underrated teams in the NFL entering the 2021 season by Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports. “How in the world can a team fresh off 11 wins — a team that’s won 28 games and made the playoffs in two of Frank Reich’s three seasons as coach — be underrated? For one, the national buzz is still lagging. The Buccaneers, Chiefs and Packers all have more firepower as Super Bowl favorites, but considering Reich’s track record, Indy deserves more love. They’ve got the coach. They’ve got a ground game. They’ve got a stingy defense. And then there’s new quarterback Carson Wentz, who steps in after a premature exit from Philadelphia to replace Philip Rivers. For many, the pendulum has swung so far to the “he’s broken and/or bad” side of the argument, when in reality it’d be surprising if Wentz didn’t rebound to be at least a top-15 QB with fresh scenery. At the very least, he gives the Colts offense more upside. Couple all that with a winnable division, and they’re capable of really challenging in the AFC.”
NFLFox47News

The Richest Quarterbacks In NFL History

Anyone who makes it to the NFL can expect a generous paycheck, but the ones playing quarterback will typically find their bank accounts getting the biggest boost. A great quarterback often makes the difference between a franchise ruling the league and one that is mired in mediocrity, which is why teams are willing to shower their signal caller with tens of millions of dollars per year, despite the constant risk of injury in professional football.
NFLCBS Sports

Dak Prescott heavy favorite among a handful of NFL stars to win Comeback Player of the Year in 2021

The NFL season will be here before you know it. In fact, training camp action is on the verge of popping off across the league as we stand here today. While we're still weeks away from watching the regular season unfold, now is as good of a time as ever to begin contemplating some of the futures bets that you'll be placing. Naturally, season awards are a popular angle to take when looking at futures, including the Comeback Player of the Year. Yours truly was able to cash on this award last year by picking former Washington quarterback Alex Smith prior to the start of the 2020 season, so we're hoping to get lucky once again in 2021. That said, it may be a bit more difficult this time around.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL running back shot and killed in Rhode Island | A former small school Diamond in the Rough

Keshaudas Spence was a Diamond in the Rough. The former Sacred Heart running back dominated the FCS level. He is no longer with us after being shot and killed in Rhode Island. The big back from Roxbury, Massachuetts is the all time rusher for Sacred Heart with 3,745 yards and was a Second Team All-American as a junior in 2013 after setting a single-season school record with 1,669 rushing yards.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers has 3-word answer about playing for Packers

Will Aaron Rodgers be playing for the Green Bay Packers this season despite all the holdout drama? He was asked that question on Tuesday and gave a 3-word response. Rodgers was part of a foursome competing in a televised golf match called “The Match” on Tuesday. He was asked by announcer Brian Anderson whether he will be quarterbacking the Packers in Week 1 this season.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Icon Irvin Pleads For Help After Robbery

FRISCO - Michael Irvin was trying to be nice, pausing in a hotel lobby to interact with some fans. As his reward? the iconic Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Hall-of-Famer, upon reaching to retrieve the bag he'd set down on the floor, realized that one of those "fans'' had stolen a piece of his luggage.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

5 best NFL free agents still teamless ahead of the 2021 season

After a strange 2020-21 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL is looking to return to normalcy in 2021-22 — at least somewhat, anyway. With teams trying to find ways to compete this time around, while spending money appropriately and responsibly throughout the offseason, there are still more than a few unrestricted free agents currently out on the open market.
NFLchatsports.com

Former Steelers QB Inks Deal With CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders

Paxton Lynch is back in football. It might not be with an NFL team, but the former first-round pick, who spent the 2019 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, has the opportunity to put on a uniform again, this time heading up north, suiting up for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the CFL.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

ESPN’s Dianna Russini Has A Question For NFL Fans

Paul George has been one of the most heavily scrutinized NBA players in recent memory for his lackluster showing across multiple postseasons. Even as the Los Angeles Clippers star tries to lead his team through the Western Conference Finals without Kawhi Leonard, he still hasn’t gotten his due. He may...
NFLNFL GridIron Gab

Five Teams That WON’T Make the Playoffs in the NFL in 2021

In a league where it usually comes down to inches, there’s plenty of times when a team comes close to making the postseason but misses it by one game after some antics cost them a game at some point. Every year there are surprise teams that do and do not...
NFLPosted by
The Game Haus

David DeCastro Fires Back at Steelers After Release

The former Steeler offensive guard, David DeCastro, fired back at the owners of Steelers after his release from the team on June 24. According to Andrew Filipponi, a Pittsburgh radio host, DeCastro made his thoughts clear to Jim Colony, a reporter. “The owners are billionaires for a reason,” DeCastro said...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

WATCH Dancing Deshaun: Houston Texans QB Watson Attends Wedding

He still faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, a likely reason Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has kept his distance from posting on social media and making public appearances in 2021. Watson, 25, has made exceptions, posting the occasional video of himself working out, promoting charity events, and most...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Steelers got a big-time steal in Quincy Roche

The Pittsburgh Steelers opened up their 2021 NFL Draft class with somewhat of a predictable selection. Many expected Pittsburgh to be a potential landing spot for Alabama’s star running back Najee Harris, and that’s exactly what happened. The Steelers draft class in 2021 wasn’t exactly loaded with value by consensus...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike Golic Names His Biggest Regret While Working At ESPN

Mike Golic had one of the best jobs at ESPN. He co-hosted Mike & Mike and called plenty of NFL and college football games in the broadcast booth over the years. But there’s one event he never got the chance to call, and it’s one of his biggest “regrets.”. Golic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy