Coming together to welcome summer, Los Angeles, Orange County, Long Beach and Pasadena unite for the Second Annual Burger Week, which will be held from Sunday, July 11, through Saturday, July 17. The Burger Week event will highlight burgers from local participating restaurants all throughout Los Angeles, Pasadena, Long Beach and Orange County. During this week-long event, diners will be able to explore a variety of burgers, ranging from classic to creative, featuring various proteins including beef, chicken, turkey, mushroom and plant-based options, on menus priced at $10, $15, $20 and $25. Many restaurants will also feature cocktails made with Old Forester Bourbon, Ford’s Gin, Herradura Tequila and Chambord. A few of the participating restaurants include George’s Burger Stand, M Café, Severance at Palihotel Melrose, True Food Kitchen, The Raymond and Wood & Vine.