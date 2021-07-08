Vera Wang unveils ‘Party’ prosecco
Fashion designer Vera Wang presents a premium Italian prosecco made for celebrating life’s big and small moments. “First and foremost, I am a designer, but I am also an entrepreneur and brand builder. I’ve dedicated my entire life to designing how people celebrate, and not just their weddings – from what they wear to how they entertain, from their tableaus and tablescapes, to how they live at home – and now, what they drink. Party is a natural extension of what I already do,” Wang. said. “Why prosecco? Celebration! When I think of romance, fun, laughter, joy, friendship, I think of prosecco, it is the wine that personifies emotion and sheer happiness.”beverlypress.com
