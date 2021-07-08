Vera Wang unveils ‘Party’ prosecco

It’s the time of year when the days run long, the parties move outdoors, and life feels a little lighter. It’s also the season when true oenophiles often forgo heavier blends for varietals that are crisp and refreshing, as sparkling options often provide a perfect celebratory choice for rooftop dinner parties and impromptu backyard get-togethers. One of the most popular summer selections is an elegant, chilled bottle of Prosecco DOC, a legendary Italian sparkling wine that enhances charming conversation as effortlessly as it complements seasonal hors d’oeuvres. The world’s most popular sparkling wine is effervescent without being overpowering, animated by its storied history as the celebratory drink of emperors and culinary masters, from ancient Rome to modern day. Now, fans can also experiment with a new rosé-style bubbly, and what better time to explore a prized bottle than during the fourth annual National Prosecco Week? This year, from July 19- 25, every wine lover’s tastes will turn to all things effervescent.