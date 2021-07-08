Cancel
El Granjero Cantina serving contemporary Mexican fare opens at Farmers Market

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Original Farmers Market, corner of Third and Fairfax, has welcomed its newest merchant – El Granjero Cantina. Curated by chef Jenni Sklar, the cantina’s menu features casual and contemporary Mexican fare including tacos, bowls, salads, tlayudas (Oaxacan quesadillas) and more. From hibiscus tlayudas to braised beef tacos, El Granjero Cantina offers a large variety of dishes as well as vegan and gluten-free options. Mexican dessert classics like churros and arroz con leche are also available.

