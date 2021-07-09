Cancel
Jake Paul scolds ‘bald bum’ Dana White in lengthy message: ‘You were a cardio kickboxing instructor’

By Harry Davies
Bloody Elbow
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe war of words between Jake Paul and Dana White continues, as Paul has issued a lengthy message to the UFC president on Twitter. Paul and White have been disputing ever since ‘The Problem Child’ knocked out Ben Askren at a Triller Fight Club event in April. White called reports of the fight selling 1.5 million PPV buys as “bulls—t” and said he would never do business with Paul.

