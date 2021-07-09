Cancel
Alabama Medical Board warns about pre-registering for medical marijuana

By Andrea Ramey
WPMI
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — You may be seeing ads around town offering medical marijuana evaluations. Thursday, we saw ads at several locations on Government Blvd. and Broad Street. When we called the number on the sign, an operator told us the point of pre-registering was to get your "foot in the door" because they anticipate a flood of Alabamians lining up to get medical marijuana. Calling now, the operator said, puts you at the head of the line.

mynbc15.com

