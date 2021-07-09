Cancel
NBA

Coach's dad wants Bucks to press, Giannis likes the idea

By Associated Press
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 11 days ago
PHOENIX (AP) — If Vince Budenholzer had his way, the Milwaukee Bucks would start guarding Chris Paul the minute he walked into the arena.

Mike Budenholzer grew up in Holbrook, Arizona, where his father was a state championship-winning high school coach. The Bucks coach said his father wants to see the NBA team use a high school strategy.

Budenholzer says: “He wants us to press every minute of every game." Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo says he thinks that sounds like good advice. Budenholzer says even though the Bucks don't press, he thinks it's important that teams compete and are aggressive.

